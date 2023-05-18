A share of RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) closed at $29.23 per share on Wednesday, up from $26.89 day before. While RingCentral Inc. has overperformed by 8.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RNG fell by -53.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $68.54 to $25.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.36% in the last 200 days.

On May 11, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) to Outperform. A report published by Goldman on May 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for RNG. Rosenblatt also rated RNG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 24, 2023. Evercore ISI February 16, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘In-line’ for RNG, as published in its report on February 16, 2023. MKM Partners’s report from January 23, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $40 for RNG shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of RingCentral Inc. (RNG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

RingCentral Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 253.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RNG is registering an average volume of 2.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.01%, with a loss of -3.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.39, showing growth from the present price of $29.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RingCentral Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RNG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.16%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 807,920 additional shares for a total stake of worth $265.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,625,108.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 746,328 position in RNG. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased an additional 0.94 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 25.70%, now holding 4.6 million shares worth $126.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its RNG holdings by 4.34% and now holds 3.8 million RNG shares valued at $104.83 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. RNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.70% at present.