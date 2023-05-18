LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) marked $18.61 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $16.93. While LendingTree Inc. has overperformed by 9.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TREE fell by -71.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $69.07 to $16.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.86% in the last 200 days.

On February 28, 2023, Susquehanna Downgraded LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) to Neutral. Northland Capital also Downgraded TREE shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 06, 2022. Oppenheimer resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for TREE, as published in its report on February 28, 2022. Keefe Bruyette’s report from February 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $139 for TREE shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of LendingTree Inc. (TREE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -29.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of LendingTree Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -65.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 280.41K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TREE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.90%, with a gain of 1.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.75, showing growth from the present price of $18.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TREE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LendingTree Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TREE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TREE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TREE has decreased by -4.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,796,395 shares of the stock, with a value of $42.81 million, following the sale of -87,718 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in TREE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -15.64%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -167,842 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 905,093.

During the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. subtracted a -2,799 position in TREE. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 748.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.18%, now holding 0.41 million shares worth $9.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, Granahan Investment Management, L decreased its TREE holdings by -26.20% and now holds 0.41 million TREE shares valued at $9.75 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. TREE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.60% at present.