PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) closed Wednesday at $4.43 per share, up from $4.25 a day earlier. While PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. has overperformed by 4.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MYPS fell by -16.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.60 to $3.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.34% in the last 200 days.

On April 19, 2023, Stifel started tracking PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) recommending Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on March 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MYPS. Macquarie also rated MYPS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 22, 2023. BofA Securities Initiated an Underperform rating on August 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $3. Craig Hallum July 11, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for MYPS, as published in its report on July 11, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from September 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $5.25 for MYPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating.

Analysis of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MYPS is recording an average volume of 304.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.80%, with a loss of -1.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.72, showing growth from the present price of $4.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MYPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. Shares?

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia market. When comparing PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 147.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 90.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MYPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MYPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in MYPS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.26%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 49,176 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,949,064.

MYPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.60% at present.