In Wednesday’s session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) marked $133.13 per share, up from $132.26 in the previous session. While Celsius Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CELH rose by 142.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $135.19 to $52.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.23% in the last 200 days.

On May 10, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) to Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on May 10, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CELH. Piper Sandler also rated CELH shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $110 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 26, 2023. Wedbush February 06, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for CELH, as published in its report on February 06, 2023. BofA Securities’s report from January 06, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $104 for CELH shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 94.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Celsius Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -162.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CELH has an average volume of 1.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.59%, with a gain of 3.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $132.36, showing decline from the present price of $133.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CELH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Celsius Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CELH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CELH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in CELH has increased by 19.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,379,423 shares of the stock, with a value of $705.25 million, following the purchase of 1,181,679 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in CELH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.78%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -37,088 additional shares for a total stake of worth $448.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,692,470.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 51,855 position in CELH. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.54 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 47.41%, now holding 1.68 million shares worth $160.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CELH holdings by 1.59% and now holds 1.52 million CELH shares valued at $145.59 million with the added 23808.0 shares during the period. CELH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.60% at present.