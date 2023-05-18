First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) marked $26.76 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $25.34. While First Merchants Corporation has overperformed by 5.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRME fell by -31.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.04 to $24.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.48% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On February 21, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ: FRME) to Outperform. A report published by Raymond James on July 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for FRME. Hovde Group also Upgraded FRME shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $47 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 13, 2021. Raymond James February 01, 2021d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for FRME, as published in its report on February 01, 2021. Stephens’s report from November 12, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $35 for FRME shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of First Merchants Corporation (FRME)

FRME currently pays a dividend of $1.36 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 88.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of First Merchants Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 247.29K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FRME stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.91%, with a gain of 5.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.50, showing growth from the present price of $26.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FRME is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Merchants Corporation Shares?

The USA based company First Merchants Corporation (FRME) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Regional. When comparing First Merchants Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.74, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 18.10%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FRME shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FRME appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FRME has increased by 2.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,319,900 shares of the stock, with a value of $184.41 million, following the purchase of 160,931 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in FRME during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.73%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 63,416 additional shares for a total stake of worth $109.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,738,260.

During the first quarter, EARNEST Partners LLC added a 244,233 position in FRME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.62%, now holding 2.95 million shares worth $86.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cardinal Capital Management LLC decreased its FRME holdings by -2.65% and now holds 2.3 million FRME shares valued at $67.02 million with the lessened 62458.0 shares during the period. FRME shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.20% at present.