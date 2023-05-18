FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) closed Wednesday at $17.82 per share, up from $17.52 a day earlier. While FibroGen Inc. has overperformed by 1.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FGEN rose by 92.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.69 to $8.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.22% in the last 200 days.

On January 31, 2023, William Blair Upgraded FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) to Outperform. A report published by Raymond James on January 26, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for FGEN. BofA Securities also Upgraded FGEN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 05, 2023. Goldman September 22, 2021d the rating to Sell on September 22, 2021, and set its price target from $16 to $11. Raymond James August 20, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for FGEN, as published in its report on August 20, 2021. Stifel’s report from July 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $29 for FGEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -40.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of FibroGen Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FGEN is recording an average volume of 905.33K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.35%, with a gain of 0.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.67, showing growth from the present price of $17.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FibroGen Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FGEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FGEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. PRIMECAP Management Co.’s position in FGEN has increased by 5.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,895,078 shares of the stock, with a value of $237.88 million, following the purchase of 715,181 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in FGEN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.18%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -302,895 additional shares for a total stake of worth $157.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,216,280.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 89,685 position in FGEN. Point72 Asset Management LP purchased an additional 3945.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.08%, now holding 4.78 million shares worth $81.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its FGEN holdings by 0.96% and now holds 4.26 million FGEN shares valued at $73.02 million with the added 40527.0 shares during the period. FGEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.70% at present.