A share of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) closed at $20.38 per share on Wednesday, up from $19.42 day before. While Kohl’s Corporation has overperformed by 4.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KSS fell by -56.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.62 to $19.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.00% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On January 30, 2023, Goldman started tracking Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) recommending Sell. A report published by Jefferies on September 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for KSS. Cowen also Downgraded KSS shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 04, 2022. BofA Securities July 07, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for KSS, as published in its report on July 07, 2022. Citigroup’s report from May 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $39 for KSS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)

It’s important to note that KSS shareholders are currently getting $2.00 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Kohl’s Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KSS is registering an average volume of 4.47M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.35%, with a gain of 2.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.75, showing growth from the present price of $20.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KSS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kohl’s Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KSS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KSS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in KSS has increased by 25.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,025,188 shares of the stock, with a value of $264.91 million, following the purchase of 2,474,102 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in KSS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.45%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -926,873 additional shares for a total stake of worth $253.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,506,485.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 1,777,101 position in KSS. Macellum Advisors LP sold an additional -0.35 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.01%, now holding 5.46 million shares worth $120.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its KSS holdings by 59.18% and now holds 5.3 million KSS shares valued at $116.72 million with the added 1.97 million shares during the period. KSS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.30% at present.