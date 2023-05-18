Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) marked $94.99 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $92.65. While Etsy Inc. has overperformed by 2.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETSY rose by 9.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $149.91 to $67.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.36% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2023, Morgan Stanley Reiterated Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Piper Sandler on April 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for ETSY. Jefferies also Downgraded ETSY shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 09, 2023. Oppenheimer Reiterated the rating as Outperform on January 27, 2023, but set its price target from $125 to $150. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Peer Perform’ rating for ETSY, as published in its report on January 05, 2023. Needham’s report from January 04, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $160 for ETSY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Etsy Inc. (ETSY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Etsy Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 253.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.55M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ETSY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.35%, with a gain of 0.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $123.09, showing growth from the present price of $94.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETSY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Etsy Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ETSY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ETSY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ETSY has increased by 0.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,367,526 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.35 billion, following the purchase of 54,010 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another decreased to its shares in ETSY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.67%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -359,561 additional shares for a total stake of worth $742.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,347,203.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 695,020 position in ETSY. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.12 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.92%, now holding 6.24 million shares worth $630.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its ETSY holdings by -2.76% and now holds 4.73 million ETSY shares valued at $478.06 million with the lessened -0.13 million shares during the period. ETSY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 101.74% at present.