The share price of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) rose to $8.65 per share on Wednesday from $8.54. While Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has overperformed by 1.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ELAN fell by -62.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.93 to $8.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.21% in the last 200 days.

On April 20, 2023, Barclays Upgraded Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) to Overweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for ELAN. JP Morgan also Downgraded ELAN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 16, 2022. Goldman July 21, 2022d the rating to Sell on July 21, 2022, and set its price target from $32 to $19. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ELAN, as published in its report on July 12, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from November 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for ELAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ELAN is recording an average volume of 7.94M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.36%, with a loss of -3.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.64, showing growth from the present price of $8.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ELAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ELAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ELAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 84,774,075 shares of the stock, with a value of $802.81 million, following the sale of -1,000 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ELAN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,955,662 additional shares for a total stake of worth $423.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 44,699,964.

During the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. added a 2,560,199 position in ELAN. Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. sold an additional -1.91 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.63%, now holding 20.22 million shares worth $191.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its ELAN holdings by 49.41% and now holds 20.2 million ELAN shares valued at $191.34 million with the added 6.68 million shares during the period. ELAN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.10% at present.