In Wednesday’s session, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) marked $91.28 per share, up from $88.07 in the previous session. While Datadog Inc. has overperformed by 3.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DDOG fell by -6.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $120.75 to $61.34, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.85% in the last 200 days.

On May 08, 2023, William Blair started tracking Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) recommending Outperform. A report published by Piper Sandler on April 18, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for DDOG. DA Davidson also rated DDOG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 06, 2023. CapitalOne Initiated an Overweight rating on February 17, 2023, and assigned a price target of $105. KeyBanc Capital Markets February 06, 2023d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for DDOG, as published in its report on February 06, 2023. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Datadog Inc. (DDOG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Datadog Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DDOG has an average volume of 5.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.59%, with a gain of 6.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $97.33, showing growth from the present price of $91.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DDOG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Datadog Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DDOG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DDOG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DDOG has increased by 1.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,003,466 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.62 billion, following the purchase of 407,024 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem made another decreased to its shares in DDOG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -857,676 additional shares for a total stake of worth $989.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,685,621.

During the first quarter, Iconiq Capital LLC added a 1,216,621 position in DDOG. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.96%, now holding 10.86 million shares worth $731.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its DDOG holdings by 10.26% and now holds 9.99 million DDOG shares valued at $672.84 million with the added 0.93 million shares during the period. DDOG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.70% at present.