As of Wednesday, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s (NYSE:CFR) stock closed at $103.47, up from $96.25 the previous day. While Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. has overperformed by 7.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CFR fell by -15.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $160.60 to $92.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.82% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) to Equal-Weight. A report published by UBS on March 15, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Sell’ rating for CFR. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CFR, as published in its report on December 21, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from December 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $178 for CFR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR)

Investors in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $3.48 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 108.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CFR is recording 748.24K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.78%, with a gain of 6.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $122.15, showing growth from the present price of $103.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CFR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) based in the USA. When comparing Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 79.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CFR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CFR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s position in CFR has decreased by -3.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,895,043 shares of the stock, with a value of $760.18 million, following the sale of -251,036 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CFR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 139,244 additional shares for a total stake of worth $711.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,452,297.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 105,843 position in CFR. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.34 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.05%, now holding 3.88 million shares worth $428.28 million. At the end of the first quarter, Luther King Capital Management Co decreased its CFR holdings by -1.30% and now holds 2.12 million CFR shares valued at $234.23 million with the lessened 27887.0 shares during the period. CFR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.20% at present.