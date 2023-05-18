The share price of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) rose to $11.04 per share on Wednesday from $10.36. While Carnival Corporation & plc has overperformed by 6.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCL fell by -21.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.96 to $6.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.88% in the last 200 days.

On April 28, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) recommending Neutral. A report published by Susquehanna on March 29, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Positive’ for CCL. Wells Fargo also Upgraded CCL shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 28, 2023. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on December 06, 2022, and assigned a price target of $13. Morgan Stanley resumed its ‘Underweight’ rating for CCL, as published in its report on June 29, 2022. Barclays’s report from June 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for CCL shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Susquehanna also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 173.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Carnival Corporation & plc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -65.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CCL is recording an average volume of 36.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.62%, with a gain of 5.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.18, showing growth from the present price of $11.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Carnival Corporation & plc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CCL has increased by 2.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 107,886,486 shares of the stock, with a value of $993.63 million, following the purchase of 2,584,246 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CCL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.01%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 4,332 additional shares for a total stake of worth $417.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 45,374,264.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -51,577 position in CCL. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.84 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.39%, now holding 20.03 million shares worth $184.52 million. CCL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.90% at present.