As of Wednesday, BILL Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:BILL) stock closed at $96.32, up from $94.20 the previous day. While BILL Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BILL fell by -11.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $179.85 to $68.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.44% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2023, UBS started tracking BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) recommending Buy. A report published by Exane BNP Paribas on March 23, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for BILL. Robert W. Baird also rated BILL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $86 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 17, 2023. SMBC Nikko February 03, 2023d the rating to Neutral on February 03, 2023, and set its price target from $140 to $110. BTIG Research February 03, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BILL, as published in its report on February 03, 2023. BMO Capital Markets’s report from February 03, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $128 for BILL shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 66.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of BILL Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BILL is recording 2.38M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.83%, with a loss of -2.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $112.28, showing growth from the present price of $96.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BILL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BILL Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BILL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BILL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in BILL has increased by 17.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,250,757 shares of the stock, with a value of $940.98 million, following the purchase of 1,858,460 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem made another increased to its shares in BILL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 32.70%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,710,430 additional shares for a total stake of worth $844.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,000,285.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 262,933 position in BILL. Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. sold an additional 837.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.01%, now holding 5.63 million shares worth $432.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its BILL holdings by -5.10% and now holds 4.12 million BILL shares valued at $316.18 million with the lessened -0.22 million shares during the period. BILL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.50% at present.