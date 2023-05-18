A share of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) closed at $137.69 per share on Wednesday, up from $129.92 day before. While Axcelis Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 5.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACLS rose by 144.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $136.38 to $46.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 48.49% in the last 200 days.

On February 28, 2023, Loop Capital started tracking Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on January 05, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ACLS. B. Riley Securities also reiterated ACLS shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $87 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 10, 2021. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 21, 2021, but set its price target from $37 to $42. Stifel September 21, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ACLS, as published in its report on September 21, 2020. Needham’s report from August 12, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $30 for ACLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ACLS is registering an average volume of 587.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.01%, with a gain of 9.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $147.20, showing growth from the present price of $137.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Axcelis Technologies Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market, Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) is based in the USA. When comparing Axcelis Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 17.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ACLS has decreased by -1.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,790,741 shares of the stock, with a value of $566.74 million, following the sale of -75,530 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ACLS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.35%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 595,862 additional shares for a total stake of worth $416.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,523,892.

During the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. subtracted a -374,160 position in ACLS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.45 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 65.93%, now holding 1.13 million shares worth $134.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its ACLS holdings by -3.19% and now holds 1.1 million ACLS shares valued at $129.73 million with the lessened 36081.0 shares during the period. ACLS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.30% at present.