As of Wednesday, AvePoint Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVPT) stock closed at $5.48, up from $5.31 the previous day. While AvePoint Inc. has overperformed by 3.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVPT rose by 13.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.13 to $3.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.89% in the last 200 days.

On February 14, 2023, Goldman started tracking AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on November 04, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for AVPT. Goldman also Downgraded AVPT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 21, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on January 11, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for AVPT, as published in its report on August 16, 2021. Northland Capital’s report from July 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $15 for AVPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of AvePoint Inc. (AVPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of AvePoint Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AVPT is recording 454.17K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.04%, with a gain of 18.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.62, showing growth from the present price of $5.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AvePoint Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AVPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AVPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AVPT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.70%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,597,874 additional shares for a total stake of worth $57.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,262,184.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -186,788 position in AVPT. EVR Research LP purchased an additional 0.67 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 16.10%, now holding 4.83 million shares worth $20.98 million. AVPT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 40.40% at present.