Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) marked $16.28 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $15.99. While Air Transport Services Group Inc. has overperformed by 1.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATSG fell by -45.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.00 to $14.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.22% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2022, Truist started tracking Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) recommending Hold. Loop Capital also Upgraded ATSG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 12, 2020. SunTrust Initiated an Buy rating on May 01, 2020, and assigned a price target of $27. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for ATSG, as published in its report on March 30, 2020. The Benchmark Company’s report from March 20, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $25 for ATSG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Imperial Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 656.88K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ATSG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.06%, with a gain of 3.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.50, showing growth from the present price of $16.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATSG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Air Transport Services Group Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) is one of the biggest names in Airlines. When comparing Air Transport Services Group Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.22, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -55.40%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATSG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATSG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. River Road Asset Management LLC’s position in ATSG has increased by 1.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,475,108 shares of the stock, with a value of $172.13 million, following the purchase of 104,038 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ATSG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 209,214 additional shares for a total stake of worth $129.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,388,946.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 190,746 position in ATSG. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 17666.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.51%, now holding 3.5 million shares worth $71.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its ATSG holdings by -25.05% and now holds 3.07 million ATSG shares valued at $62.37 million with the lessened -1.03 million shares during the period. ATSG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.43% at present.