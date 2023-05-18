In Wednesday’s session, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) marked $25.71 per share, up from $24.31 in the previous session. While Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has overperformed by 5.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AUB fell by -24.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.04 to $23.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.73% in the last 200 days.

On April 06, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) to Mkt Perform. Piper Sandler also rated AUB shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 05, 2022. Hovde Group Initiated an Outperform rating on November 29, 2022, and assigned a price target of $41. Keefe Bruyette April 22, 2022d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for AUB, as published in its report on April 22, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from December 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $42 for AUB shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Seaport Global Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB)

With AUB’s current dividend of $1.20 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 57.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AUB has an average volume of 920.04K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.54%, with a gain of 5.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.50, showing growth from the present price of $25.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AUB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Shares?

Banks – Regional giant Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -19.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AUB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AUB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AUB has increased by 112.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,292,225 shares of the stock, with a value of $294.56 million, following the purchase of 5,441,251 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AUB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.01%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 159,231 additional shares for a total stake of worth $230.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,064,213.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 4,332 position in AUB. Westwood Management Corp. sold an additional -0.16 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.40%, now holding 2.02 million shares worth $57.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AUB holdings by -13.22% and now holds 1.98 million AUB shares valued at $56.76 million with the lessened -0.3 million shares during the period. AUB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.70% at present.