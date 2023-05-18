DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) marked $22.86 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $22.92. While DraftKings Inc. has underperformed by -0.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DKNG rose by 83.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.34 to $10.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.48% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On May 08, 2023, ROTH MKM Reiterated DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) to Sell. A report published by The Benchmark Company on May 05, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DKNG. Oppenheimer also reiterated DKNG shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 05, 2023. BTIG Research Reiterated the rating as Buy on May 05, 2023, but set its price target from $25 to $27. BofA Securities resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for DKNG, as published in its report on May 05, 2023. Exane BNP Paribas’s report from April 13, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $17 for DKNG shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Argus also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 84.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of DraftKings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -94.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 12.78M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DKNG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.48%, with a loss of -6.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.61, showing growth from the present price of $22.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DKNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DraftKings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DKNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DKNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DKNG has increased by 1.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 34,733,665 shares of the stock, with a value of $761.01 million, following the purchase of 611,126 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in DKNG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,100,829 additional shares for a total stake of worth $524.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 23,931,255.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 1,006,321 position in DKNG. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 62027.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.45%, now holding 13.96 million shares worth $305.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, decreased its DKNG holdings by -5.92% and now holds 13.16 million DKNG shares valued at $288.41 million with the lessened -0.83 million shares during the period. DKNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.20% at present.