Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) closed Wednesday at $9.01 per share, up from $8.75 a day earlier. While Newell Brands Inc. has overperformed by 2.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NWL fell by -60.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.12 to $8.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.60% in the last 200 days.

On February 17, 2023, Citigroup started tracking Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) recommending Neutral. A report published by Barclays on October 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for NWL. JP Morgan also reiterated NWL shares as ‘Overweight’, quoting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 30, 2022. Wells Fargo August 02, 2021d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for NWL, as published in its report on August 02, 2021. Raymond James’s report from July 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $33 for NWL shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

The current dividend for NWL investors is set at $0.92 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Newell Brands Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NWL is recording an average volume of 5.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.76%, with a loss of -5.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.05, showing growth from the present price of $9.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NWL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Newell Brands Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NWL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NWL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s position in NWL has increased by 7.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 50,805,079 shares of the stock, with a value of $617.28 million, following the purchase of 3,443,400 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NWL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 635,570 additional shares for a total stake of worth $515.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 42,437,014.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 37,435 position in NWL. Icahn Associates Holding LLC sold an additional -3.08 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.33%, now holding 29.99 million shares worth $364.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its NWL holdings by -1.44% and now holds 22.42 million NWL shares valued at $272.39 million with the lessened -0.33 million shares during the period. NWL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.80% at present.