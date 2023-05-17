As of Tuesday, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (NYSE:YPF) stock closed at $10.80, down from $11.13 the previous day. While YPF Sociedad Anonima has underperformed by -2.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YPF rose by 154.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.11 to $2.82, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.60% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On October 25, 2022, Itau BBA Upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) to Outperform. A report published by UBS on June 30, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for YPF. Credit Suisse also Downgraded YPF shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 14, 2021. UBS December 03, 2020d the rating to Sell on December 03, 2020, and set its price target from $6 to $4. HSBC Securities July 24, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Reduce’ for YPF, as published in its report on July 24, 2020. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 111.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of YPF Sociedad Anonima’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and YPF is recording 2.24M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.82%, with a loss of -8.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.81, showing decline from the present price of $10.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YPF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze YPF Sociedad Anonima Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 99.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YPF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YPF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Helikon Investments Ltd.’s position in YPF has increased by 31.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,484,541 shares of the stock, with a value of $116.59 million, following the purchase of 2,538,602 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,952,842 additional shares for a total stake of worth $32.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,952,842.

During the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP added a 124,317 position in YPF. Morgan Stanley & Co. Internationa purchased an additional 0.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.43%, now holding 2.37 million shares worth $26.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. increased its YPF holdings by 57,784.06% and now holds 2.26 million YPF shares valued at $25.12 million with the added 2.26 million shares during the period. YPF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.80% at present.