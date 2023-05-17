Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) marked $14.14 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $15.30. While Seabridge Gold Inc. has underperformed by -7.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SA fell by -0.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.18 to $10.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.48% in the last 200 days.

On April 30, 2019, B. Riley FBR started tracking Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) recommending Buy. A report published by Singular Research on August 19, 2014, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SA.

Analysis of Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA)

In order to gain a clear picture of Seabridge Gold Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 386.99K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.86%, with a loss of -12.12% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Seabridge Gold Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. National Bank Financial, Inc.’s position in SA has increased by 0.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,616,561 shares of the stock, with a value of $64.82 million, following the purchase of 1,656 additional shares during the last quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp. made another increased to its shares in SA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.82%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 213,652 additional shares for a total stake of worth $54.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,885,056.

At the end of the first quarter, Sprott Asset Management LP decreased its SA holdings by -1.70% and now holds 1.42 million SA shares valued at $19.99 million with the lessened 24569.0 shares during the period. SA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 42.10% at present.