As of Tuesday, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (NYSE:SMG) stock closed at $65.53, down from $67.99 the previous day. While The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has underperformed by -3.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SMG fell by -32.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $102.25 to $39.06, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.72% in the last 200 days.

On May 08, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) to Overweight. A report published by Stifel on May 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SMG. Barclays also Downgraded SMG shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 26, 2023. Wells Fargo February 16, 2023d the rating to Overweight on February 16, 2023, and set its price target from $75 to $100. Truist resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for SMG, as published in its report on February 02, 2023. Barclays’s report from November 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $75 for SMG shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

Investors in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $2.64 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -324.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SMG is recording 728.69K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.17%, with a loss of -6.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $77.00, showing growth from the present price of $65.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SMG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SMG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SMG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in SMG has decreased by -4.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,757,169 shares of the stock, with a value of $317.83 million, following the sale of -206,361 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SMG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.03%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 295,192 additional shares for a total stake of worth $300.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,491,302.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 162,715 position in SMG. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 1.28 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 62.73%, now holding 3.33 million shares worth $222.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, EARNEST Partners LLC decreased its SMG holdings by -16.12% and now holds 2.79 million SMG shares valued at $186.35 million with the lessened -0.54 million shares during the period. SMG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.00% at present.