Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) closed Tuesday at $3.37 per share, down from $3.42 a day earlier. While Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has underperformed by -1.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UGP rose by 32.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.49 to $2.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.42% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On March 28, 2023, UBS Downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) to Neutral. BofA/Merrill March 31, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for UGP, as published in its report on March 31, 2020. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

The current dividend for UGP investors is set at $0.13 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and UGP is recording an average volume of 1.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.29%, with a gain of 1.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.17, showing decline from the present price of $3.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UGP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Shares?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is based in the Brazil and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing market. When comparing Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.09, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 141.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UGP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UGP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in UGP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -26.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -894,790 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,474,763.

During the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP added a 20,829 position in UGP. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 1.5 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 194.03%, now holding 2.27 million shares worth $6.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its UGP holdings by -17.90% and now holds 1.81 million UGP shares valued at $5.18 million with the lessened -0.39 million shares during the period. UGP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.70% at present.