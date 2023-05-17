In the current trading session, Toro Corp.’s (TORO) stock is trading at the price of $4.00, a gain of 10.19% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -84.62% less than its 52-week high of $26.00 and 181.69% better than its 52-week low of $1.42. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -9.78% below the high and +44.48% above the low.

It is also essential to consider TORO stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.59 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 1.61.

How does Toro Corp. (TORO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Toro Corp. (TORO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 4 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.29% of its stock and 0.29% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd. holding total of 22731.0 shares that make 0.24% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 90014.0.

The securities firm Morgan Stanley holds 6638.0 shares of TORO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.07%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 26286.0.

An overview of Toro Corp.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Toro Corp. (TORO) traded 292,897 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.47 and price change of +0.46. With the moving average of $2.88 and a price change of -4.10, about 1,769,185 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.