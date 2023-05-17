SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) closed Tuesday at $6.90 per share, down from $7.04 a day earlier. While SilverCrest Metals Inc. has underperformed by -1.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SILV rose by 2.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.99 to $4.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.20% in the last 200 days.

On March 28, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) recommending Sector Outperform. B. Riley FBR March 03, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SILV, as published in its report on March 03, 2020.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SILV is recording an average volume of 1.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.26%, with a loss of -3.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.50, showing growth from the present price of $6.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SILV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SilverCrest Metals Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

