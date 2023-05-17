As of Tuesday, Silk Road Medical Inc’s (NASDAQ:SILK) stock closed at $34.14, down from $34.52 the previous day. While Silk Road Medical Inc has underperformed by -1.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SILK rose by 10.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.04 to $27.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.78% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2023, Wolfe Research Downgraded Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) to Underperform. A report published by Citigroup on April 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SILK. B. Riley Securities also rated SILK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $58 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 31, 2023. Wolfe Research February 07, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for SILK, as published in its report on February 07, 2023. BofA Securities’s report from November 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $60 for SILK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Silk Road Medical Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SILK is recording 618.05K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.79%, with a loss of -18.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.00, showing growth from the present price of $34.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SILK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Silk Road Medical Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SILK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SILK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in SILK has increased by 25.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,085,314 shares of the stock, with a value of $179.84 million, following the purchase of 840,776 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SILK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.57%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 359,779 additional shares for a total stake of worth $152.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,468,089.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 175,100 position in SILK. AllianceBernstein LP sold an additional -0.72 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -21.62%, now holding 2.62 million shares worth $115.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SILK holdings by 0.72% and now holds 2.21 million SILK shares valued at $97.3 million with the added 15827.0 shares during the period. SILK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.80% at present.