SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) marked $55.00 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $57.65. While SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has underperformed by -4.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEAS fell by -3.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $68.19 to $40.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.62% in the last 200 days.

On April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) recommending Overweight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for SEAS. Rosenblatt also rated SEAS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $92 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 26, 2022. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on February 25, 2022, and assigned a price target of $70. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for SEAS, as published in its report on February 10, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from November 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $74 for SEAS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -66.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 906.09K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SEAS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.56%, with a loss of -7.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $76.11, showing growth from the present price of $55.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. Shares?

The USA based company SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) is one of the biggest names in Leisure. When comparing SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -116.60%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SEAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SEAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Hill Path Capital LP’s position in SEAS has increased by 0.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,266,965 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.46 billion, following the purchase of 61,659 additional shares during the last quarter. Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in SEAS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.60%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -27,748 additional shares for a total stake of worth $245.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,575,003.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -401,540 position in SEAS. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau sold an additional -1.24 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -25.80%, now holding 3.57 million shares worth $191.62 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SEAS holdings by 2.70% and now holds 2.48 million SEAS shares valued at $133.13 million with the added 65282.0 shares during the period. SEAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 108.92% at present.