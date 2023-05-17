The share price of Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) rose to $3.57 per share on Tuesday from $3.51. While Safe Bulkers Inc. has overperformed by 1.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SB fell by -11.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.12 to $2.35, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.21% in the last 200 days.

On September 26, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SB. Jefferies also rated SB shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 27, 2022. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on September 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $6.50. Stifel February 01, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SB, as published in its report on February 01, 2021. Jefferies’s report from January 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $1.75 for SB shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. DNB Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of SB’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Safe Bulkers Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SB is recording an average volume of 923.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.44%, with a loss of -2.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.48, showing growth from the present price of $3.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Safe Bulkers Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 67.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SB has decreased by -2.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,404,587 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.46 million, following the sale of -86,398 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in SB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.17%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -102,831 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,136,555.

During the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP subtracted a -180,632 position in SB. Acadian Asset Management LLC sold an additional -1.94 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -60.81%, now holding 1.25 million shares worth $4.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its SB holdings by -10.70% and now holds 1.17 million SB shares valued at $4.28 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. SB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 27.30% at present.