In Tuesday’s session, ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) marked $5.33 per share, down from $5.61 in the previous session. While ReNew Energy Global Plc has underperformed by -4.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RNW fell by -21.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.70 to $4.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.90% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On May 15, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) to Outperform. A report published by Credit Suisse on February 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for RNW. Goldman also rated RNW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 07, 2021. BofA Securities October 28, 2021d the rating to Buy on October 28, 2021, and set its price target from $11 to $12.

Analysis of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ReNew Energy Global Plc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RNW has an average volume of 1.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.88%, with a gain of 2.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.84, showing growth from the present price of $5.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RNW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ReNew Energy Global Plc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RNW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RNW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Zimmer Partners LP made another decreased to its shares in RNW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,254,945 additional shares for a total stake of worth $45.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,880,598.

During the first quarter, Rubric Capital Management LP added a 5,886,892 position in RNW. Abrdn Asia Ltd. sold an additional -0.18 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.38%, now holding 7.19 million shares worth $36.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its RNW holdings by 4.50% and now holds 5.25 million RNW shares valued at $26.9 million with the added 0.23 million shares during the period. RNW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.70% at present.