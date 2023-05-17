Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) closed Tuesday at $25.40 per share, down from $25.97 a day earlier. While Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -2.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PTGX rose by 188.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.21 to $6.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 89.91% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by BTIG Research on February 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PTGX. JP Morgan also Upgraded PTGX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 12, 2021. JP Morgan September 20, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PTGX, as published in its report on September 20, 2021. Northland Capital’s report from May 24, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $42 for PTGX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PTGX is recording an average volume of 1.66M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.97%, with a gain of 0.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.40, showing growth from the present price of $25.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PTGX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PTGX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PTGX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in PTGX has decreased by -18.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,792,926 shares of the stock, with a value of $85.72 million, following the sale of -883,756 additional shares during the last quarter. BVF Partners LP made another decreased to its shares in PTGX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.65%.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its PTGX holdings by 0.09% and now holds 3.27 million PTGX shares valued at $74.01 million with the added 3008.0 shares during the period. PTGX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.30% at present.