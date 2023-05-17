A share of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) closed at $27.56 per share on Tuesday, down from $28.33 day before. While Nevro Corp. has underperformed by -2.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVRO fell by -41.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.34 to $26.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.07% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2023, Oppenheimer Upgraded Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) to Outperform. A report published by Mizuho on April 14, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for NVRO. Citigroup also Downgraded NVRO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 17, 2023. Piper Sandler January 06, 2023d the rating to Underweight on January 06, 2023, and set its price target from $42 to $38. Canaccord Genuity December 20, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for NVRO, as published in its report on December 20, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from December 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $43 for NVRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Nevro Corp. (NVRO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Nevro Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NVRO is registering an average volume of 588.96K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.29%, with a loss of -0.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.62, showing growth from the present price of $27.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nevro Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NVRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NVRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in NVRO has decreased by -13.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,059,989 shares of the stock, with a value of $118.84 million, following the sale of -629,276 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NVRO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.65%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 481,983 additional shares for a total stake of worth $117.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,013,269.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 60,988 position in NVRO. Norges Bank Investment Management purchased an additional 0.54 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 42.45%, now holding 1.81 million shares worth $52.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its NVRO holdings by 8.79% and now holds 1.25 million NVRO shares valued at $36.65 million with the added 0.1 million shares during the period. NVRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.70% at present.