MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) closed Tuesday at $7.87 per share, down from $7.97 a day earlier. While MBIA Inc. has underperformed by -1.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MBI fell by -33.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.48 to $7.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.93% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On April 21, 2023, Compass Point Upgraded MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) to Buy. A report published by Compass Point on November 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for MBI. Keefe Bruyette also rated MBI shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 05, 2018. Keefe Bruyette Initiated an Mkt Perform rating on April 25, 2016, and assigned a price target of $8.50. MKM Partners November 03, 2015d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MBI, as published in its report on November 03, 2015. MKM Partners’s report from June 29, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $8 for MBI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Odeon also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MBI is recording an average volume of 572.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.27%, with a loss of -16.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.67, showing growth from the present price of $7.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MBIA Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.94%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MBI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MBI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kahn Brothers Advisors LLC’s position in MBI has decreased by -1.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,734,562 shares of the stock, with a value of $47.63 million, following the sale of -82,720 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in MBI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.91%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 183,233 additional shares for a total stake of worth $33.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,281,050.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -366,012 position in MBI. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 8928.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.38%, now holding 2.39 million shares worth $24.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, Hosking Partners LLP decreased its MBI holdings by -17.16% and now holds 1.77 million MBI shares valued at $17.85 million with the lessened -0.37 million shares during the period. MBI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.20% at present.