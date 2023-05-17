As of Tuesday, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:LANV) stock closed at $5.42, down from $5.46 the previous day. While Lanvin Group Holdings Limited has underperformed by -0.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LANV fell by -44.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.81 to $4.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.50% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2023, Citigroup started tracking Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LANV is recording 190.48K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.04%, with a gain of 3.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LANV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lanvin Group Holdings Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LANV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LANV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 7,919,466 shares of the stock, with a value of $40.47 million, following the purchase of 7,919,466 additional shares during the last quarter.

