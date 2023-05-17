In Tuesday’s session, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) marked $4.42 per share, down from $4.43 in the previous session. While E2open Parent Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETWO fell by -43.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.69 to $3.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.54% in the last 200 days.

On May 02, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) to Neutral. A report published by Craig Hallum on May 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ETWO. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ETWO, as published in its report on October 21, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from September 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5.50 for ETWO shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ETWO has an average volume of 1.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.79%, with a loss of -0.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $4.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETWO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze E2open Parent Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 113.93% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ETWO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ETWO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis’s position in ETWO has decreased by -1.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 30,607,831 shares of the stock, with a value of $192.52 million, following the sale of -567,712 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $183.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 29,248,151.

During the first quarter, The WindAcre Partnership LLC added a 1,154,200 position in ETWO. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.54 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.77%, now holding 19.97 million shares worth $125.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, Elliott Investment Management LP increased its ETWO holdings by 6.49% and now holds 19.17 million ETWO shares valued at $120.55 million with the added 1.17 million shares during the period. ETWO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 113.93% at present.