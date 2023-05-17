Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) closed Tuesday at $11.29 per share, down from $11.50 a day earlier. While Eastern Bankshares Inc. has underperformed by -1.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EBC fell by -40.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.54 to $9.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.01% in the last 200 days.

On January 31, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) to Underweight. A report published by Janney on January 30, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EBC. Piper Sandler also rated EBC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 16, 2021. Seaport Global Securities Initiated an Buy rating on February 18, 2021, and assigned a price target of $19. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for EBC, as published in its report on November 10, 2020. Keefe Bruyette’s report from November 09, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $15 for EBC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

The current dividend for EBC investors is set at $0.40 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EBC is recording an average volume of 1.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.23%, with a gain of 2.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.00, showing growth from the present price of $11.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EBC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Eastern Bankshares Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EBC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EBC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EBC has increased by 1.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,295,853 shares of the stock, with a value of $178.2 million, following the purchase of 209,958 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in EBC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 172,864 additional shares for a total stake of worth $119.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,257,545.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 907,403 position in EBC. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.74%, now holding 5.16 million shares worth $60.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its EBC holdings by 3.70% and now holds 4.9 million EBC shares valued at $57.1 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period. EBC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 64.80% at present.