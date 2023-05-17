Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) marked $11.36 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $10.40. While Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 9.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VYGR rose by 76.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.49 to $4.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 64.60% in the last 200 days.

On May 10, 2023, Truist started tracking Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on March 10, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for VYGR. Robert W. Baird also Upgraded VYGR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 07, 2021. Robert W. Baird February 26, 2021d the rating to Neutral on February 26, 2021, and set its price target from $18 to $6. Wedbush February 03, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for VYGR, as published in its report on February 03, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)

In order to gain a clear picture of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 375.25K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VYGR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.55%, with a gain of 5.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.67, showing growth from the present price of $11.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VYGR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) is one of the biggest names in Biotechnology. When comparing Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 625.10%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VYGR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VYGR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. EcoR1 Capital, LLC’s position in VYGR has decreased by -18.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,851,507 shares of the stock, with a value of $27.92 million, following the sale of -902,400 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $24.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,396,000.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 58,358 position in VYGR. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional 46390.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.50%, now holding 0.8 million shares worth $5.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its VYGR holdings by 11.01% and now holds 0.74 million VYGR shares valued at $5.38 million with the added 73617.0 shares during the period. VYGR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.20% at present.