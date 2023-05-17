A share of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) closed at $21.36 per share on Tuesday, down from $21.65 day before. While IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has underperformed by -1.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IDYA rose by 104.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.85 to $9.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.35% in the last 200 days.

On April 24, 2023, Stifel Upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) to Buy. A report published by Berenberg on March 23, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IDYA. RBC Capital Mkts also rated IDYA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 28, 2023. CapitalOne Initiated an Overweight rating on December 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $29. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IDYA, as published in its report on October 27, 2022. Stifel’s report from August 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13 for IDYA shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -30.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IDYA is registering an average volume of 641.86K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.66%, with a loss of -4.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.44, showing growth from the present price of $21.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IDYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IDYA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IDYA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Logos Global Management LP’s position in IDYA has decreased by -5.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,900,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $71.21 million, following the sale of -235,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP made another increased to its shares in IDYA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.94%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 109,400 additional shares for a total stake of worth $69.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,824,800.

At the end of the first quarter, Adage Capital Management LP increased its IDYA holdings by 18.17% and now holds 2.6 million IDYA shares valued at $47.5 million with the added 0.4 million shares during the period. IDYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.00% at present.