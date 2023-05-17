IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) closed Tuesday at $58.58 per share, down from $58.95 a day earlier. While IAC/InterActiveCorp has underperformed by -0.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IAC fell by -28.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $90.68 to $41.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.32% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2023, UBS Upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on December 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IAC. UBS also rated IAC shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 02, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on January 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $173. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for IAC, as published in its report on January 03, 2022. The Benchmark Company’s report from October 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $218 for IAC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of IAC/InterActiveCorp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IAC is recording an average volume of 778.01K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.56%, with a gain of 9.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $80.92, showing growth from the present price of $58.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IAC/InterActiveCorp Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in IAC has increased by 2.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,357,814 shares of the stock, with a value of $380.91 million, following the purchase of 175,080 additional shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Investment Management, I made another decreased to its shares in IAC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -338,416 additional shares for a total stake of worth $237.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,581,876.

During the first quarter, ShawSpring Partners LLC added a 238,046 position in IAC. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 22493.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.77%, now holding 2.93 million shares worth $151.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. decreased its IAC holdings by -2.49% and now holds 2.73 million IAC shares valued at $141.13 million with the lessened 69740.0 shares during the period. IAC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.30% at present.