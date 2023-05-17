A share of QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) closed at $7.25 per share on Tuesday, down from $7.49 day before. While QuinStreet Inc. has underperformed by -3.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QNST fell by -29.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.18 to $6.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.18% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On May 04, 2023, Craig Hallum Downgraded QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) to Hold. A report published by Barrington Research on May 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for QNST. Lake Street also Downgraded QNST shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 09, 2022. Barrington Research April 16, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for QNST, as published in its report on April 16, 2020. Barrington Research’s report from February 07, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $18 for QNST shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Barrington Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of QuinStreet Inc. (QNST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

QuinStreet Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and QNST is registering an average volume of 476.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.23%, with a gain of 4.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QNST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze QuinStreet Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QNST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QNST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in QNST has decreased by -1.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,747,430 shares of the stock, with a value of $86.07 million, following the sale of -103,741 additional shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Asset Management LLC made another increased to its shares in QNST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.25%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 592,499 additional shares for a total stake of worth $42.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,839,518.

During the first quarter, Private Capital Management LLC added a 72,652 position in QNST. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 67347.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.91%, now holding 3.45 million shares worth $38.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, Chicago Capital LLC decreased its QNST holdings by -0.41% and now holds 2.42 million QNST shares valued at $26.85 million with the lessened 9851.0 shares during the period. QNST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.30% at present.