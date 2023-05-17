ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) marked $8.58 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $8.70. While ADTRAN Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADTN fell by -51.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.47 to $7.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.87% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On April 12, 2023, Northland Capital Downgraded ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) to Market Perform. A report published by Loop Capital on September 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ADTN. Needham also rated ADTN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 14, 2022. Rosenblatt Initiated an Buy rating on April 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $25. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for ADTN, as published in its report on February 23, 2022. Cowen’s report from August 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $29 for ADTN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Argus also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)

ADTN currently pays a dividend of $0.36 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 132.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 851.13K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ADTN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.78%, with a loss of -2.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.75, showing growth from the present price of $8.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADTN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ADTRAN Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADTN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADTN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ADTN has decreased by -1.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,161,107 shares of the stock, with a value of $101.79 million, following the sale of -178,396 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ADTN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 548,575 additional shares for a total stake of worth $72.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,917,241.

During the first quarter, DNB Asset Management AS added a 198,169 position in ADTN. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.67%, now holding 2.53 million shares worth $23.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, Newton Investment Management Nort decreased its ADTN holdings by -4.65% and now holds 2.48 million ADTN shares valued at $22.6 million with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period. ADTN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.50% at present.