Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) marked $13.72 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $13.98. While Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has underperformed by -1.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GNK fell by -34.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.15 to $11.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.65% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On September 30, 2022, Stifel started tracking Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) recommending Buy. A report published by Alliance Global Partners on August 03, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GNK. Jefferies also rated GNK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 21, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on April 27, 2022, and assigned a price target of $27. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GNK, as published in its report on September 13, 2021. DNB Markets also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

GNK currently pays a dividend of $0.60 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -30.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.01M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GNK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.90%, with a loss of -3.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.61, showing growth from the present price of $13.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GNK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Shares?

The USA based company Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is one of the biggest names in Marine Shipping. When comparing Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.93, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -93.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GNK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GNK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in GNK has increased by 11.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,026,417 shares of the stock, with a value of $46.64 million, following the purchase of 315,428 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in GNK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.29%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -32,957 additional shares for a total stake of worth $38.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,530,279.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -125,355 position in GNK. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased an additional 1.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7,675.41%, now holding 1.2 million shares worth $18.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its GNK holdings by 0.12% and now holds 0.98 million GNK shares valued at $15.13 million with the added 1198.0 shares during the period. GNK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.00% at present.