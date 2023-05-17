As of Tuesday, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s (NASDAQ:GGAL) stock closed at $11.35, down from $12.25 the previous day. While Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has underperformed by -7.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GGAL rose by 25.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.20 to $5.72, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.31% in the last 200 days.

On January 31, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) to Underweight. A report published by HSBC Securities on July 21, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Reduce’ for GGAL. Credit Suisse October 29, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for GGAL, as published in its report on October 29, 2019. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

Investors in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.09 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GGAL is recording 582.12K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.63%, with a loss of -6.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.81, showing decline from the present price of $11.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GGAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) based in the Argentina. When comparing Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 9.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 53.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GGAL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GGAL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. INCA Investments LLC’s position in GGAL has decreased by -17.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,208,716 shares of the stock, with a value of $36.96 million, following the sale of -689,001 additional shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in GGAL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.68%.

At the end of the first quarter, Itau USA Asset Management, Inc. increased its GGAL holdings by 99.44% and now holds 0.44 million GGAL shares valued at $5.05 million with the added 0.22 million shares during the period. GGAL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.40% at present.