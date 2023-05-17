Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) marked $28.45 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $30.63. While Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -7.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARCT rose by 67.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.80 to $11.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.77% in the last 200 days.

On May 11, 2023, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) to Buy. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded ARCT shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 10, 2022. Citigroup November 03, 2022d the rating to Buy on November 03, 2022, and set its price target from $22 to $35. Barclays November 02, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for ARCT, as published in its report on November 02, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

In order to gain a clear picture of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 48.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 521.41K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ARCT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.14%, with a loss of -1.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.79, showing growth from the present price of $28.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARCT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is one of the biggest names in Biotechnology. When comparing Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 196.40%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARCT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARCT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Federated Global Investment Manag’s position in ARCT has increased by 12.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,778,500 shares of the stock, with a value of $127.2 million, following the purchase of 538,946 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ARCT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -17.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -472,616 additional shares for a total stake of worth $60.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,257,846.

During the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC subtracted a -27,008 position in ARCT. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 35386.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.15%, now holding 1.61 million shares worth $42.96 million. ARCT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.00% at present.