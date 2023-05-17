Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) marked $143.59 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $143.09. While Duolingo Inc. has overperformed by 0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DUOL rose by 59.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $150.00 to $64.73, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.41% in the last 200 days.

On May 10, 2023, Piper Sandler Reiterated Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) to Overweight. A report published by Needham on May 10, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DUOL. Barclays also reiterated DUOL shares as ‘Equal Weight’, quoting a target price of $136 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 10, 2023. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DUOL, as published in its report on July 07, 2022. Raymond James’s report from May 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $98 for DUOL shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Duolingo Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 706.10K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DUOL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.43%, with a gain of 6.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $152.62, showing growth from the present price of $143.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DUOL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Duolingo Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DUOL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DUOL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in DUOL has increased by 37.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,467,624 shares of the stock, with a value of $608.31 million, following the purchase of 1,214,871 additional shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP made another increased to its shares in DUOL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.06%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 379,844 additional shares for a total stake of worth $565.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,156,738.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 100,620 position in DUOL. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 45536.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.28%, now holding 1.44 million shares worth $195.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its DUOL holdings by 11.84% and now holds 1.25 million DUOL shares valued at $170.34 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. DUOL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.10% at present.