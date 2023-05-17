In Tuesday’s session, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) marked $54.60 per share, down from $56.10 in the previous session. While Procore Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -2.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PCOR rose by 15.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $68.56 to $40.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.89% in the last 200 days.

On May 04, 2023, Goldman Upgraded Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) to Buy. A report published by DA Davidson on March 22, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PCOR. Loop Capital also rated PCOR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 22, 2022. MoffettNathanson initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PCOR, as published in its report on September 22, 2022. JMP Securities’s report from September 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $70 for PCOR shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Procore Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PCOR has an average volume of 1.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.72%, with a loss of -2.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $75.86, showing growth from the present price of $54.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PCOR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Procore Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PCOR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PCOR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 45,561,441 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.43 billion, following the sale of -1,308 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PCOR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 55.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,275,404 additional shares for a total stake of worth $490.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,174,940.

At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased its PCOR holdings by 18.75% and now holds 2.94 million PCOR shares valued at $156.98 million with the added 0.46 million shares during the period. PCOR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.80% at present.