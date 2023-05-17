Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) closed Tuesday at $13.05 per share, down from $13.46 a day earlier. While Dana Incorporated has underperformed by -3.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAN fell by -14.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.30 to $11.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.04% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on October 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for DAN. Deutsche Bank also Downgraded DAN shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 04, 2022. Wells Fargo April 12, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on April 12, 2022, and set its price target from $23 to $17. Exane BNP Paribas initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for DAN, as published in its report on April 11, 2022. Barclays’s report from April 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for DAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Dana Incorporated (DAN)

The current dividend for DAN investors is set at $0.40 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Dana Incorporated’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DAN is recording an average volume of 1.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.80%, with a loss of -4.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.33, showing growth from the present price of $13.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dana Incorporated Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in DAN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.05%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 144,205 additional shares for a total stake of worth $204.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,859,937.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 173,126 position in DAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.65 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.77%, now holding 9.08 million shares worth $134.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its DAN holdings by -9.27% and now holds 5.73 million DAN shares valued at $84.69 million with the lessened -0.59 million shares during the period. DAN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.70% at present.