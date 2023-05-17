The share price of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) fell to $22.11 per share on Tuesday from $22.33. While Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -0.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRNX rose by 17.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.58 to $15.23, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.12% in the last 200 days.

On April 24, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) recommending Overweight. A report published by Robert W. Baird on March 30, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CRNX. JMP Securities also rated CRNX shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 30, 2021. Evercore ISI Initiated an Outperform rating on November 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $68. JP Morgan June 18, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for CRNX, as published in its report on June 18, 2021. ROTH Capital’s report from December 23, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $37 for CRNX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CRNX is recording an average volume of 440.61K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.17%, with a loss of -6.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.89, showing growth from the present price of $22.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRNX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRNX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRNX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s position in CRNX has decreased by -0.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,624,744 shares of the stock, with a value of $109.91 million, following the sale of -7,214 additional shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in CRNX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -24.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,281,756 additional shares for a total stake of worth $78.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,039,276.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 831,041 position in CRNX. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 11906.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.33%, now holding 3.57 million shares worth $69.83 million. CRNX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 106.22% at present.