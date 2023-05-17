A share of CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) closed at $21.13 per share on Tuesday, down from $21.46 day before. While CNO Financial Group Inc. has underperformed by -1.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNO rose by 5.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.35 to $16.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.71% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) recommending Outperform. A report published by Jefferies on January 26, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for CNO. Piper Sandler also Downgraded CNO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 05, 2022. Piper Sandler September 10, 2021d the rating to Overweight on September 10, 2021, and set its price target from $25 to $27. Piper Sandler March 31, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CNO, as published in its report on March 31, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from September 01, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $19 for CNO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)

It’s important to note that CNO shareholders are currently getting $0.60 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

CNO Financial Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CNO is registering an average volume of 965.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.44%, with a loss of -0.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.33, showing growth from the present price of $21.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CNO Financial Group Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Insurance – Life market, CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) is based in the USA. When comparing CNO Financial Group Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -59.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CNO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CNO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CNO has increased by 3.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,662,541 shares of the stock, with a value of $306.59 million, following the purchase of 446,648 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CNO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.08%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 139,348 additional shares for a total stake of worth $293.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,093,300.

During the first quarter, Pzena Investment Management LLC subtracted a -132,502 position in CNO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, purchased an additional 0.49 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.20%, now holding 7.29 million shares worth $163.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management decreased its CNO holdings by -3.85% and now holds 4.87 million CNO shares valued at $109.28 million with the lessened -0.19 million shares during the period. CNO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.60% at present.