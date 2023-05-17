Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) closed Tuesday at $12.71 per share, down from $14.49 a day earlier. While Paysafe Limited has underperformed by -12.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PSFE fell by -55.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.50 to $11.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.56% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On August 31, 2022, Susquehanna Downgraded Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) to Neutral. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for PSFE. Credit Suisse also Downgraded PSFE shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 11, 2022. Cowen January 20, 2022d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for PSFE, as published in its report on January 20, 2022. Wolfe Research’s report from November 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $4.50 for PSFE shares, giving the stock a ‘Peer Perform’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Paysafe Limited (PSFE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Paysafe Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -193.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PSFE is recording an average volume of 344.59K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.87%, with a loss of -11.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.08, showing growth from the present price of $12.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PSFE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paysafe Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PSFE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PSFE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 3,750,001 shares of the stock, with a value of $53.85 million, following the purchase of 1 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in PSFE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -19,640 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,613,656.

During the first quarter, Adage Capital Management LP added a 552,838 position in PSFE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.59 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 354.56%, now holding 0.75 million shares worth $10.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its PSFE holdings by 376.27% and now holds 0.73 million PSFE shares valued at $10.52 million with the added 0.58 million shares during the period. PSFE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 64.70% at present.