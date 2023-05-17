The share price of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) fell to $8.44 per share on Tuesday from $8.54. While Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has underperformed by -1.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACRE fell by -43.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.58 to $7.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.54% in the last 200 days.

On April 25, 2023, BTIG Research Downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) to Neutral. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on March 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for ACRE. BofA Securities also rated ACRE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 31, 2022. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on February 03, 2021, and assigned a price target of $13.50. Raymond James November 20, 2020d its ‘Strong Buy’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for ACRE, as published in its report on November 20, 2020. Keefe Bruyette’s report from June 30, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $10.50 for ACRE shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ACRE’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ACRE is recording an average volume of 937.02K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.77%, with a gain of 3.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.80, showing growth from the present price of $8.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the REIT – Mortgage sector, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) is based in the USA. When comparing Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 59.02, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -134.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ACRE has decreased by -1.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,015,383 shares of the stock, with a value of $34.57 million, following the sale of -52,752 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ACRE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.43%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 37,606 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,669,118.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 70,805 position in ACRE. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.44 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 62.26%, now holding 1.15 million shares worth $9.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its ACRE holdings by 5.40% and now holds 0.99 million ACRE shares valued at $8.49 million with the added 50535.0 shares during the period. ACRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.40% at present.